From galoshes to Goulash, cool, cloudy and breezy
Breezy and cool
A cold front will bring showers followed by cool and breezy conditions. High pressure to our north will strengthen resulting in a persistent northeast flow through Friday. An area of low pressure along with another cold front will push through Friday and Saturday with increasing showers and isolated storms.
Today: Cloudy and breezy with showers through late morning, 20-40 percent. Temperatures will slowly fall through the day as the cold front moves south. Afternoon temperatures in the 60s with cloudy skies. Wind NE 10-20 mph.
Thursday: Windy, cloudy and cool. A slight chance of showers in the morning then increasing to likely chances late, 30-50 percent. Highs mainly in the upper 50s to mid 60s, with a few low 70s possible south. Wind NE15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
Looking ahead: Widespread rain Friday through late morning to midday Saturday. Sunny skies with warmer temperatures to follow.
Hourly Forecast
7 am 66
8 am 64
9 am 63
11 am 62
Noon 62
3 pm 60
5 pm 59
8 pm 55
10 pm 54
Sunrise: 7:12 am
Sunset: 5:26 pm
