From galoshes to Goulash, cool, cloudy and breezy

A cold front will bring showers followed by cool and breezy conditions. High pressure to our north will strengthen resulting in a persistent northeast flow through Friday. An area of low pressure along with another cold front will push through Friday and Saturday with increasing showers and isolated storms.

Today: Cloudy and breezy with showers through late morning, 20-40 percent. Temperatures will slowly fall through the day as the cold front moves south. Afternoon temperatures in the 60s with cloudy skies. Wind NE 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Windy, cloudy and cool. A slight chance of showers in the morning then increasing to likely chances late, 30-50 percent. Highs mainly in the upper 50s to mid 60s, with a few low 70s possible south. Wind NE15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Looking ahead: Widespread rain Friday through late morning to midday Saturday. Sunny skies with warmer temperatures to follow.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 66

8 am 64

9 am 63

11 am 62

Noon 62

3 pm 60

5 pm 59

8 pm 55

10 pm 54

Sunrise: 7:12 am

Sunset: 5:26 pm