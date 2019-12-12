Richard says a wet, windy weather pattern is developing

A strong area of high pressure to our north will keep us under an increasing northeast flow with sustained wind 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph. Rain with locally heavy downpours possible today increasing in coverage and volume tonight especially along our coastal zones. Heaviest rainfall expected overnight tonight in to early Friday morning with embedded thunderstorms, some may become strong to isolated severe. Saturday will be our transition day with showers giving way to sunny skies.

Today: Windy, cloudy and cool. A slight chance of showers in the morning then increasing to likely chances late, 50-70 percent. Highs mainly in the upper 50s to mid 60s, with a few low 70s possible south. Wind NE 15 - 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Showers with storms possible tonight, early Friday morning.

Friday: A wet start to the day with rain likely along with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Wake up temperatures in the upper 40s to to 50s across southeast Georgia, upper 50s to 60s for northeast Florida. Afternoon highs in the 60s for southeast Georgia, upper 60s to 70s for northeast Florida. Wind, south 5 - 10 mph. Widespread rain chances 70 - 90 percent. Mostly cloudy with showers and slight chance of thunderstorms overnight.

Combined rainfall totals through Saturday morning will range from 0.50 inch to 2.00 inches north of I-10 and our coastal zones, 0.50 inch to 1.00 inch south of I-10.

Looking ahead: Soggy start to your Saturday then becoming sunny with temperatures trending toward near seasonal to slightly above normal temperatures.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 57 - 20%

8 am 59 - 20%

9 am 60 - 20%

11 am 62 - 20%

Noon 64 - 20%

3 pm 63 - 50%

5 pm 62 - 60%

8 pm 59 - 60%

10 pm 59 - 70%

Sunrise: 7:13 am

Sunset: 5:26 pm