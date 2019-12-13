Wet start to your weekend, locally heavy rainfall possible

Rain, followed by rain with a little more rain and then sunny skies. A warm front lifting north through northeast Florida this morning will bring rainfall with isolated, embedded storms as it moves into southeast Georgia later this morning. An area of low pressure will then approach from the southwest and push across the viewing circle during the afternoon. There is the potential for strong to isolated severe storms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall today north of I-10 and across southeast Georgia.

Friday: Rain with locally heavy downpours with isolated strong to severe storms, 70-90 percent. Afternoon highs under wet, cloudy skies in the 60s for southeast Georgia, upper 60s to 70s for northeast Florida. Wind, South 10-15 mph. Mostly cloudy with showers and slight chance of thunderstorms overnight.

Saturday: Overnight to early morning showers, storms possible as clouds slowly fade. Wake up temperatures in the upper 40s to 50s across southeast Georgia, upper 50s to 60s for northeast Florida as rain subsides. Becoming sunny with afternoon highs in the 60s across southeast Georgia, upper 60s to low 70s for northeast Florida. Wind W 5-10 mph.

Sunday: A sunny Sunday with wake up temperatures in the 40s to low 50s area wide. Afternoon highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. N/SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: A sunny and warm start to the week with showers developing late Tuesday.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 63 - 70%

8 am 64 - 70%

9 am 65 - 60%

11 am 69 - 50%

Noon 70 - 50%

3 pm 72 - 50%

5 pm 70 - 40%

8 pm 67 - 30%

10 pm 66 - 30%

Sunrise: 7:13 am

Sunset: 5:27 pm