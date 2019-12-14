Coldness returns tonight as fog clouds out the stars

Get set for a cool and foggy night. Moisture in the ground from all the recent rain will foster thick fog as temperatures cool tonight. Expect clear skies before thick fog develops this evening.

It could become dense Sunday morning as temperatures dip to 50 at the coast, 45 in town and low 40s west of Highway 301.

High pressure keeps winds light from the north Sunday and dry. Rain is not expected until Tuesday with our next cold front. Until then, look for moderating temps with a southerly flow Monday pushing highs into the upper 70s.

Tuesday evenings cold front will spark another round of showers and isolated thunderstorms followed by a breezy cool down Wednesday.

Thursday another nor’easter will be in full swing with onshore flow increasing a few coastal showers by Friday.