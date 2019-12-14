Rain clears and skies turn sunny
About time after recent heavy rain
Skies gradually clear after an active night with severe storms across southern areas between Gainesville and Flagler Beach.
Rain is over as the humidity drops today with a dry west breeze at 15 mph. Skies will clear by the afternoon pushing temperatures into the low 70s.
Tonight will turn cool quickly dipping into the 50s by 9 pm under clear skies. Overnight lows range from the low to mid 40s inland to near 50 at the coast.
After a chilly start Sunday the day will warm again to near 70 with light NNE wind around 5 mph.
Temperatures warm into the upper 70s Monday with our next chance of rain Tuesday around 40%. Rain comes with a front sending highs lower Wednesday into the 60s.
