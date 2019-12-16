Open windows today, open umbrellas tomorrow

High pressure will slowly shift east with light, but steady southerly wind developing this afternoon under sunny skies. Becoming cloudy late as a cold front slips through our area Tuesday afternoon bringing showers with isolated thunderstorms. Northerly wind increases following the front Wednesday and Thursday which could prompt Small Craft Advisory conditions for our local waters.

Today: Sunny and warm, but shy of record highs today. Open window weather will continue with afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s across northeast Florida and southeast Georgia.. Wind S/SE 5-15 mph. Becoming cloudy late ahead of the approaching cold front.

Tuesday: Near record highs with showers and isolated thunderstorms developing midday. Wake up temperatures under cloudy skies in the upper 50s to 60s. Afternoon highs will see near record values with 70s across southeast Georgia, upper 70s to low 80s. Increasing showers with isolated storms expected during the late morning, early afternoon. Widespread coverage expected across southeast Georgia, becoming widely scattered as the front moves across northeast Florida.

Looking ahead: Showers possible through early Wednesday morning then breezy and cool with highs near 60 degrees.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 46

8 am 48

9 am 59

11 am 70

Noon 74

3 pm 77

5 pm 75

8 pm 68

10 pm 66

Sunrise: 7:15 am

Sunset: 5:28 pm