Rain coats to winter jackets

Showers with isolated thunderstorms will develop this afternoon ahead of a cold front with lingering effects through Wednesday morning. Increasing instability due to a low-level moisture surge, creating more buoyant environment mainly over northern Florida, could lead to a few strong to isolated severe storms late this afternoon and evening. The cold front exits the area early tomorrow morning with breezy, cold conditions to follow.

Tuesday: Near record highs with showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Isolated strong to severe storms possible. Highs in the 70s across southeast Georgia, upper 70s to low 80s for northeast Florida. Showers with isolated storms expected during the afternoon, evening then decreasing overnight, 60-90 percent.

Wednesday: Winter is still 3 days away officially, but the chill returns as showers fade and skies clear. Wake up temperatures under in the upper 30s to mid 40s across southeast Georgia, 40s to low 50s for northeast Florida. Highs in the 50s area wide. Breezy north/northwest wind at 15 - 20 mph.

Looking ahead: Freezing temperatures expected Thursday morning across southeast Georgia and inland northeast Florida. Wake up temperatures along the beaches in the low to mid 40s.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 61

8 am 67 - 20%

9 am 69 - 20%

11 am 74 - 30%

Noon 77 - 30%

3 pm 81 - 50%

5 pm 74 - 60%

8 pm 58 - 50%

10 pm 54 - 40%

Sunrise: 7:16 am

Sunset: 5:28 pm