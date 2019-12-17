’Twas the weekend before Christmas and a nor’easter is stirring

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Still some five days away, weather forecasters around the nation are trying to pinpoint the next troublemaker for holiday travelers. One of the key areas they are focusing on, is a possible winter Gulf Coastal Storm. Similar to tropical cyclones (mainly tropical storms), these winter cousins are not too frequent, but can cause similar impacts to their summertime cousins. Including: High coastal winds greater than 40 mph, coastal surge flooding, severe thunderstorms, possible tornadoes and even heavy flooding inland rains.

For those who are traveling to the Sunshine State, this would be a real bummer, as this also tends to happen with colder than normal temperatures.

Here’s the good news: The forecast models are split on whether this will or will not happen and they aren’t forecasting this to happen for another five to six days -- plenty of time for the models to alter their forecasts.

The troubling part? The model of choice, the Euro forecast model, is predicting this to take place. And the Euro is suggesting it would be quite powerful.

It’s all about the track of the center of the low pressure.

Just as we are always concerned about the center of tropical cyclones, the ultimate track of this weekend storm system would potentially cause cold (for Florida) wind driven rains to the north of the storm track. South of the storm track, severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes along with gusty winds throughout the entire state.

Both the east and west coasts of the state could end up dealing with Gale Warnings for coastal winds in excess of 40 mph, coastal surge flooding at times of high tides, moderate to heavy beach erosion, heavy surf and deadly rip currents.

Good times. Not really.

In another similarity to tropical system, all we can do for now, is wait and watch what each forecast model brings.