Cold night shelters open as temperatures plummet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With temperatures dropping below 40 degrees by Thursday morning, the Sulzbacher Center is opening two cold-night shelters in Jacksonville, the Salvation Army is opening up 60 extra beds, and the St. Francis House and Grace Marketplace in Gainesville will open extra beds to the area’s homeless.

In addition to housing its 400+ people at the Sulzbacher’s downtown campus as well as Sulzbacher Village, the agency will open up temporary sleeping areas in dining rooms and library areas, providing sleeping palettes and blankets for people in need of shelter during the frigid evening. Breakfast will also be provided in themorning, as well as winter weather coats and jackets, donated by the community. Women and families seeking shelter from the cold can go to Sulzbacher Village at 5455 Springfield Blvd. and men go to Sulzbacher’s downtown campus at 611 East Adams St.

The Salvation Army’s Center of Hope shelter at 900 W. Adams St. will open up 60 additional beds Wednesday night and breakfast in the morning.

With temperatures expected to drop to the mid-30s in Gainesville, St. Francis House and Grace Marketplace at the Empowerment Center off people needing shelter a warm place to stay. St. Francis House provides temporary shelter that is appropriate for families, women and children. Grace Marketplace primarily serves individual adults. In addition to an indoor place to spend the night, other support services including food, showers, laundry, case management and more.