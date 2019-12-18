Winter chill returns under sunny skies

High pressure builds bringing colder, drier air to the area with sunny skies and a strong northerly flow. Below normal afternoon highs today and Thursday. Freezing temperatures will be possible tonight mainly over inland southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. Rain returns this weekend with significant amounts possible.

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy and cool. Highs in the 50s area wide. Breezy north/northwest wind at 10 - 20 mph. Freezing temperatures overnight expected in our inland areas.

Thursday: Inland freeze warning through 9 am. Wake up temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s inland, upper 30s to low 40s along the Golden Isles. Northeast Florida in the low 30s inland with upper 30s to 40s along and near I-95 and the beaches. Afternoon highs under sunny skies in the 50s to low 60s. Wind NE 10-20 mph.

Looking ahead: Wet, rainy weekend ahead with significant rainfall amounts possible. Models agree that we will see rain. Some in the 2 to 5 inch range with others bringing in local amounts in the double digits.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 45

8 am 48

9 am 49

11 am 53

Noon 54

3 pm 57

5 pm 54

8 pm 45

10 pm 43

Sunrise: 7:17 am

Sunset: 5:28 pm