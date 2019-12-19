Breezy, cool today then weekend wind, rain

Sunny and cool today as temperatures remain below seasonal averages. Clouds will slowly move into our region, increasing tonight for a mostly cloudy and warmer Friday. Showers possible late Friday with much more to come this weekend as an area of low pressure forms over the Gulf of Mexico and tracks through the area this weekend into next week. Strong wind with locally heavy rainfall possible this weekend.

Thursday: Inland freeze warning through 9 am. Mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the 50s for southeast Georgia, 50s to low 60s across northeast Florida. Wind NE 10-20 mph. Becoming partly cloudy with near freezing temperatures for inland southeast Georgia.

Friday: Cloudy with showers possible late as our onshore flow increases. Wake up temperatures in the 30s for inland southeast Georgia, 40s along the Golden Isles. Upper 30s to low 50s across northeast Florida. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s for southeast Georgia, mid to upper 60s across northeast Florida. Wind NE 10-20 mph with stronger gusts. Showers possible late, 20-30 percent.

Looking ahead: Wet, rainy weekend ahead with significant rainfall amounts possible. Models agree that we will see rain. Some in the 2 to 5 inch range with others bringing in higher totals.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 32

8 am 34

9 am 39

11 am 51

Noon 54

3 pm 58

5 pm 56

8 pm 51

10 pm 49

Sunrise: 7:17 am

Sunset: 5:29 pm