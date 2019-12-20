Moderate weekend nor’easter for Jacksonville

As more of the high resolution models become available, we will be able to nail down more of the impacts across the area. These will become more available as the day wears on Friday. Yet, there is a trend emerging, conditions will be not too extreme in the Jacksonville area. There will be downpours of 1-3″ and gusty winds up to 40 mph, but clearly the potential of a strong nor’easter has relaxed. The worst of the weather will be in South-Central Coastal Georgia, from Brunswick to Savannah to Charleston, South Carolina. These areas may see up to 5″ of rain, and coastal flooding.

What gives?

Forecast models have backed down the very large high pressure that brought our recent chill down. That makes all the difference in the world. The result is a Gulf Coast Storm that will now take a more northerly track. This will carry the worst of the bad weather into Georgia and South Carolina. Specifically, the Savannah area. Give take 100 miles (north and south) will be where the heaviest rains, highest coastal flooding and beach winds to near 45 mph will take place.

Locally, here in the Jacksonville area, there will be significant inconvenient and disruptive weather, but it is unlikely will it last more than 12 hours during the day Sunday.

Weather Alert Day (Sunday) will have wet, windy and maybe wild (thunderstorms).

A few coastal showers will be possible Friday and early Saturday, but the broader area of rains, possibly severe storms, won’t begin to develop and move across North and Central Florida until late in the day Saturday. Based upon the latest forecast models these are the possible Watches, Warning and Advisories: Gale Warnings (?) (beaches), Inland Wind Warnings (Central and Southern Georgia), Flood Watches (inland), possible Inland Flood warnings, including around Jacksonville, Black Creek, Mccoys Creek, plus other inland locations. Along area beaches and Coastal cities, I anticipate Coastal Flood Warnings (intracoastal and beaches, including possibly, St. Augustine), there will be moderate beach erosion, heavy surf advisories, including potentially deadly rip currents.

Scattered power outages and possible severe thunderstorms across the entire Florida Peninsula.

We should be able to better breakdown the impacts these conditions will be hour by hour later Today. Check back here later today.

For now, the more you can get things done before Saturday evening, the less you will have to fight the weather Sunday and Monday morning.

Monday evening and Tuesday morning coastal/beach conditions become very windy with a few showers.

On Monday, inland areas (west of US 301) will become mostly sunny, breezy and pleasantly cool with highs in the upper 60s. Most wind gusts will be under 35 mph and sustained winds will be 15-20 mph. Breezy, but not too bad.

Meanwhile, at the beach and offshore, easterly winds to 40 mph at area beaches. Coastal flooding is possible at times of high tides, this includes intracoastal areas of Florida. High tides along area beaches on Monday will be on the FIVE’s (5 am and 5 pm). Tides will likely run about 1-2 feet above normal. Beach erosion will be possible along the St. Johns and Flagler county Beaches, especially north of Vilano Beach. Heavy surf to 8′ plus deadly rip currents are likely. There will be a few brief downpours Monday and Tuesday amounts under 1/2″.

These conditions will slowly subside into Tuesday.

Want some good news? Christmas is looking sunny and mild!