Wet, windy weekend, Weather Alert Day Sunday

High pressure to our north and a weak front off the coast will produce a tight pressure gradient over the area resulting in an increasing onshore flow. Gusty northeast wind will persist today with highest gusts along the beaches up to 30 mph. Clouds will increase from the east today with a chance of showers mainly along our beaches, spreading north into coastal Georgia tonight. Widespread heavy rainfall expected with local flooding possible Saturday night through Sunday. Rainfall amounts around 3 - 5 inches possible with heavier amounts across southeast Georgia.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of mainly coastal showers early, increasing along the Golden Isles this evening. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s for southeast Georgia, mid to upper 60s to low 70s across northeast Florida. Wind NE 10-20 mph with stronger gusts. Showers possible late, 20-40 percent.

Saturday: A strong low pressure area will intensify across the Gulf of Mexico through the day bringing increasing rain potential. A warm front will lift north during the afternoon. The warm front will be the focus for showers with embedded storms with locally heavy rainfall potential, especially along the beaches Saturday, evening. Wake up temperatures in the 40s to low 50s for southeast Georgia, 50s to low 60s for northeast Florida. Afternoon highs in the 50s to low 60s across southeast Georgia, 60s to low 70s for northeast Florida. Increasing rain chances late. Wind NE 10-20 mph, gusts to 35 mph.

Sunday: Weather Alert Day! Widespread rainfall as low pressure deepens over the eastern Gulf and combines with a warm front. Total rainfall accumulations from Saturday morning through Monday range from 3-6 inches across southeast Georgia to 2-4 inches across NE FL. Wake up temperatures in the upper 40s to 50s for southeast Georgia, 50s to low 60s for northeast Florida. Wind ESE 20-25 mph, gusts 45 mph.

Looking ahead: Wet weather will start the week with a switch to an offshore flow, drying out under partly cloudy skies Tuesday, Wednesday.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 43

8 am 45

9 am 49

11 am 59

Noon 61

3 pm 64 -20%

5 pm 62 - 20%

8 pm 58 - 20%

10 pm 57 - 30%

Sunrise: 7:17 am

Sunset: 5:29 pm