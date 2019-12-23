Wet start to the week, the gift of sun returns mid-week

We have certainly received some rain. So far rainfall accumulation totals have been heavier to our north with lesser amounts south. Brunswick and St. Simons Island have picked up about 4 inches while areas of Flagler county have seen around 1 inch. The remainder of today's rainfall will pass as showers with localized flooding possible while widespread flooding is less likely. Drier conditions will move in to the forecast area late morning to early afternoon as the low moves away from southeast Georgia.

Today: Locally heavy rainfall passes this morning followed by cloudy to partly cloudy skies with showers and isolated thunderstorms possible. Although overall instability is weak, there is a slight chance of stronger storms across northeast Florida this afternoon, 20-40 percent. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s across southeast Georgia, 60s to low 70s across northeast Florida. Wind W/SW 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible, 20-40 percent through 6pm. Wake up temperatures in the 50s north and south of the FL/GA line. Afternoon highs in the 60s area wide. Breezy north wind returns at 15-20 mph, gusts to 30 possible.

Christmas Day: Partly cloudy with temperatures a little warm this time of year. Wake up temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s across southeast Georgia, 50s to low 60s for northeast Florida. More sun than clouds.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 65 - 80%

8 am 66 - 70%

9 am 67 - 50%

11 am 68 - 20%

Noon 69 - 20%

3 pm 70 - 20%

5 pm 67 - 30%

8 pm 60 - 40%

10 pm 58 - 40%

Sunrise: 7:19 am

Sunset: 5:31 pm