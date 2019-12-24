Wet start then partly cloudy, Richard says open window and flip flop weather returns

Pockets of rainfall this morning will become showers and then slowly fade away this afternoon. Cloudy skies with light showers will continue through sunrise with the best chance generally east of Highway US1/301 and near or along the Atlantic. As the rain comes to an end prepare for blustery NNE winds especially along the Atlantic coast with speeds of 20-25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph at times. Breezy inland with wind near 10-15 mph with gusts near 25 mph at times. Clouds will linger through noon with gradual clearing through the evening.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible, 20-50 percent through noon. Afternoon highs in the 60s area wide. Breezy north wind returns at 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 possible.

Christmas Day: Partly cloudy with a cool breeze. Wake up temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s across southeast Georgia, upper 40s to near 60 for northeast Florida. Breeze NE 10-15 mph. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s across southeast Georgia, 60s to low 70s for northeast Florida.

Looking ahead: Did you get some flip flops? Warmer temperatures but still open window and flip flop friendly highs.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 56 - 50%

8 am 57 - 40%

9 am 58 - 30%

11 am 63 - 20%

Noon 64 - 20%

3 pm 67 - 10%

5 pm 64

8 pm 59

10 pm 57

Sunrise: 7:19 am

Sunset: 5:31 pm