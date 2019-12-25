Partly cloudy, a few showers south, Richard says warmer temperatures to come

A combination of high pressure to our north and a departing low to the east will continue the onshore flow today. Drier air will move in to southeast Georgia and then slip in to northeast Florida. Coastal showers are possible across Flagler county today as a weak front stalls over the waters. A fews showers may creep in to southern St. Johns county this evening moisture lifts north. Temperatures will be near or slightly above December averages.

Christmas Day: Partly cloudy with a cool onshore flow. Breezy, NE 10-15 mph. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s across southeast Georgia, 60s to low 70s for northeast Florida. Clouds increase late with mild evening temperatures.

Thursday: Becoming mostly cloudy and warmer. Wake up temperatures in the 40s for southeast Georgia, upper 40s to near 60 across northeast Florida. Temperatures will tend a little warm for this time of year with mid to upper 60s across southeast Georgia, upper 60s to 70s for noreast Florida. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Warming up through the end of the week with showers possible this weekend.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 56

8 am 57

9 am 58

11 am 64

Noon 66

3 pm 68

5 pm 65

8 pm 60

10 pm 58

Sunrise: 7:20 am

Sunset: 5:32 pm