Cloudy and warm, Richard says there is a chance you’ll need an umbrella too

High pressure will shift to the east tonight as our flow remains onshore. Cloudy skies with areas of fog over northeast Florida and portions of southeast Georgia. Fog should lift around 9am then mostly cloudy. A weak front over the waters may produce a few coastal showers today and tonight along the ne Fl coast and then inland late today, tonight. Mostly cloudy with fog forming along our coast and across our inland areas overnight.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warmer today. Temperatures will tend a little warm for this time of year with mid 60s to low 70s across southeast Georgia, upper 60s to 70s for noreast Florida. A few showers possible late this afternoon, evening, 20-40 percent. Wind NE 5-15 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with showers possible mainly across coastal and inland northeast Florida, 20-30 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 50s inland upper 50s to low 60s along our beaches. Afternoon highs will be warm for this time of year with upper 60s to 70s. Showers will increase late Friday night.

Looking ahead: Widely scattered showers with areas of rain expected Saturday, Sunday.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 54

8 am 55

9 am 58

11 am 65

Noon 67

3 pm 70

5 pm 68 - 20%

8 pm 62 - 20%

10 pm 60 - 20%

Sunrise: 7:20 am

Sunset: 5:33 pm