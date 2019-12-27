Cloudy with showers late, Richard says you’ll need shorts, flip flops and your umbrella

High pressure to our north will keep us under an onshore flow today and Saturday. A few light showers are possible across southeast Georgia this morning which will fade through sunrise. A weak front will form along the east coast with showers developing and spreading northward. Rain chances increase tonight, overnight and early Saturday as the front lifts into southeast Georgia. Above normal high temperatures with highs in the mid-upper 70s inland, lower 70s along our sandy shores.

Friday: Cloudy and warm with showers possible mainly across coastal and inland northeast Florida this evening, spreading north tonight, 30-50 percent. Afternoon highs will be warm for this time of year with 70s area wide. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Scattered showers under cloudy skies, 30-60 percent. Wake up temperatures in the upper 50s across southeast Georgia, mainly low 60s across northeast Florida. A warm and cloudy afternoon with highs in the 70s area wide. Wind ENE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Cloudy skies with showers, 30-50 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 60s with patchy fog. Warming up with scattered showers and afternoon highs in the 70s area wide. Wind SE 5-10 mph

Looking ahead: Scattered showers under cloudy skies will start the week then returning to near seasonal temperatures for the start of the New Year!

Hourly Forecast

7 am 62

8 am 63

9 am 64

11 am 69

Noon 72

3 pm 75

5 pm 73 - 20%

8 pm 67 - 30%

10 pm 65 - 40%

Sunrise: 7:21 am

Sunset: 5:33 pm