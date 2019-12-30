Workweek wardrobe changes, Richard says it’s umbrellas to jackets...

A cold front will push across the area later today bringing showers under cloudy skies. Breezy south to southwest winds are expected then turning west to northwest tonight following the frontal passage. High pressure builds from the west tomorrow with cooler temperatures under sunny skies. Near seasonal temperatures will start the new year.

Today: Cloudy and breezy with above normal afternoon highs. Showers with isolated storms are possible, mainly through early evening, 30-40 percent. Afternoon highs in the lower 70s across southeast Georgia, upper 70s inland northeast Florida, near the mid 70s along our area beaches. Wind w/SW 10-15 mph.

New Year's Eve: Cooler start under clear skies. Wake up temperatures in the 40s inland with low 50s along the beaches. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s for southeast Georgia, low to mid 60s for northeast Florida. Wind W/NW 5-10 mph.

New Year's Day: Chilly morning temperatures will give way to sunny skies with near seasonal afternoon highs. Wake up temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s for southeast Georgia. Upper 30s inland with 40s across northeast Florida. Afternoon highs under partly cloudy skies in the 60s area wide. Wind WNW 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Another cold front will move through late in the week bringing showers, isolated storms and then a return to near seasonal temperatures.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 71 - 30%

8 am 73 - 20%

9 am 74 - 20%

11 am 77 - 20%

Noon 78 - 20%

3 pm 79 - 20%

5 pm 74 - 10%

8 pm 67

10 pm 63

Sunrise: 7:22 am

Sunset: 5:35 pm