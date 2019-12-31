Cool air hits for New Year

We are dealing with a big cool down this morning with temperatures more than 20 degrees colder than yesterday.

Look for sunny cool conditions with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Winds will be from the NW at 10-12 mph.

As you celebrate New Years Eve temperatures will drop quickly after sundown into the low 50s by 7 pm and mid 40s along the downtown riverfront at midnight.

Frost could form closer to sunrise over inland locations New Year’s morning as lows dip into the mid to upper 40s. Beaches dip to the low 40s.

A mild warm up returns Wednesday and Thursday with 80s by Friday.

Friday turns cloudy with light afternoon rain picking up steadier into the evening and early Saturday morning.

Colder and windy conditions this weekend.