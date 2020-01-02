New Year surf forecast brings long flat spell

The surf is not looking too promising with a period of offshore winds and large waves moving away from the coast leaving northeast Florida without any swell until Friday January 10.

The first weekend of 2020 starts rainy Saturday morning with under-powered clean 1′ surf dropping evening smaller in the afternoon.

Sunday the NW winds pushes 3′ seas away from the coast keeping it flat at the beach.

Surf stays under a foot until Thursday as easterly windswell provides a small 1-2′ bump.

Models forecast a building 2-3 windswell Friday into next weekend.