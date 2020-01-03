Two fronts bring a triple switch in the weather

First comes the warmth, then rain, followed by a lasting chill.

80° warmth is the first part today. Balmy conditions are here this morning so you can skip the jacket. Temperatures will be in the 70s before reaching the low 80s this afternoon.

Clouds increase through the day as a cold front slowly marches this way. Warm southerly breezes boost temperatures to near record highs.

Although a few showers may begin moving into the I-75 area this afternoon, most of us in NEFLA won’t get rain until Saturday morning.

Heavy rain is likely from sunrise through 10 am Saturday as the first cold front sweeps by.

Early afternoon patches of light rain with clouds are possible until a second front passes by in the late afternoon. This drops temps into the 30s Saturday night.

Breezy conditions from the west blow 15 mph with gusts to 18-25 mph. Temperatures will peak in the upper 60s to mid 70s on Saturday afternoon, but will drop into the mid-upper 30s overnight.

Sunday’s temps only reach the mid-upper 50s in the afternoon, then drop to upper 30s overnight.

The chill will be reinforced with another dry front Tuesday ensuring highs stay in the 60s with low in the 30s and 40s next week.