Cold front brings heavy rainfall Saturday morning

We’re off to a wet start this morning as we track a cold front moving in from the northwest.

The approaching cold front will bring a line of moderate to heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and a few rumbles of thunder. We’ll see a potential for strong possibly severe storms this afternoon with winds up to 50 mph possible.

Showers should push through southeast Georgia by lunchtime, Duval county by 1 p.m. and St. Johns county by 3 p.m.

Rainfall totals are forecast to sit between 1/2 and inch and 1 inch with locally higher amounts possible.

Bundle up! Once the cold front pushes south this afternoon our skies will gradually clear with our temperatures dropping fast overnight. Lows tonight will sit in the upper 30s low 40s.

This sets us up for a cold Sunday with mostly sunny skies, winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph and highs only in the mid 50s.

Sunshine continues through the beginning of the week with highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the upper 30s low 40s.