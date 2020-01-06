It doesn’t get any hotter than 2019 in Jacksonville

Twenty-four record highs without a single cold record brings a year of scorching heat waves.

The planet is getting hotter and we are feeling the heat in Jacksonville with lasting heat waves throughout the year.

2019 was the warmest year on record for the city with an average temperature of 71.3 based on NOAA temperatures.

This breaks the previous record of 71 set in 1990 at JIA’s official recording location.

The heat came in quick in 2019.

jacksonville had its hottest New Year’s Day on record at 83 and by the following month five records went down all with 80s in February.

The warm winter could have been an omen for the heatwaves to come.

Eleven days in a row broiled May at 95° or higher. This was Jacksonville’s 6 longest historical run of consecutive days over 94 degrees culminating in the year’s hottest day, 100°, on May 27th.

The year’s second hottest day, 99°, came two days before the Fourth of July.

September brought another blistering heatwave with 5 records each at 94° or higher.

Fall provided little relief with 3 more records to finish the year.

Remember the 91° Halloween meltdown? Shortly after it came the latest date in the year for Jacksonville to hit 95° on November 11th.

Before the year finished one last record was set with mid-80 degree warmth on December 10th.

The final score for the year: zero record lows, 24 record highs.