Sunny, mild today, Richard says you’ll need your sunshades

A strong ridge of high pressure will slide east today keeping us under sunny skies with near seasonal afternoon highs. A weak, mainy dry cold front will move through Tuesday bringing windy conditions and cooler temperatures by midweek.

Today: Sunny and mild. Afternoon highs in the 60s area wide. Light offshore wind continues today, NNW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Wake up temperatures in the 40s inland, low 50s along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the 60s across southeast Georgia, 60s to low 70s for northeast Florida. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Another cold front will approach Friday with showers, possible storms lingering this weekend.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 37

8 am 40

9 am 47

11 am 55

Noon 60

3 pm 66

5 pm 63

8 pm 55

10 pm 52

Sunrise: 7:23 am

Sunset: 5:40 pm