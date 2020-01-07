67ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

67ºF

Weather

4 new or refurbished piers in Jacksonville for you to enjoy

Rebecca Barry, Meteorologist

Tags: Jacksonville, weather
Families enjoying fishing a pier
Families enjoying fishing a pier (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville announced the completion of four new or refurbished piers around town, some of them including kayak launches.

  • Charles Reese Memorial Park (1200 Ken Knight Drive): new fishing pier and kayak launch on Ribault River
  • Harborview Boat Ramp (4100 Harborview Drive): new fishing pier on Ribault River
  • Ribault River Preserve (2617 Ribault Scenic Drive): new fishing pier on Ribault River
  • Arlington Lions Club Park (4322-1 Richard Denby Gatlin Road): new fishing pier on St. Johns River

To explore more about the improved parks, visit the JaxParks website: https://www.coj.net/…/recreation-and-community-programming.…

4 new or refurbished piers in Jacksonville
4 new or refurbished piers in Jacksonville

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: