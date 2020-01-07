4 new or refurbished piers in Jacksonville for you to enjoy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville announced the completion of four new or refurbished piers around town, some of them including kayak launches.

Charles Reese Memorial Park (1200 Ken Knight Drive): new fishing pier and kayak launch on Ribault River

Harborview Boat Ramp (4100 Harborview Drive): new fishing pier on Ribault River

Ribault River Preserve (2617 Ribault Scenic Drive): new fishing pier on Ribault River

Arlington Lions Club Park (4322-1 Richard Denby Gatlin Road): new fishing pier on St. Johns River

To explore more about the improved parks, visit the JaxParks website: https://www.coj.net/…/recreation-and-community-programming.…