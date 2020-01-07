Sunny and warm today, back to jackets tomorrow

A weak, dry cold front will move across our area this afternoon, leading to increasing wind from the west inland and over local waters. Sunny skies will start the day as some minor cloud cover develops along the leading edge of the dry front. Temperatures will return to near normal Wednesday and then warming up again through the rest of the week. Another cold front will bring increasing chances of showers and thunderstorms this weekend.

Today: Sunny and warmer. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s across southeast Georgia with upper 60s to low 70s across northeast Florida. Wind W 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: A chilly start under clear skies then becoming mostly sunny and warmer this afternoon. Wake up temperatures in the upper 30s to 40s inland, low 50s along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s across southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Another cold front will approach late Friday with showers, possible storms lingering this weekend.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 40

8 am 44

9 am 48

11 am 61

Noon 65

3 pm 71

5 pm 69

8 pm 54

10 pm 50

Sunrise: 7:23 am

Sunset: 5:41 pm