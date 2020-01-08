First swell of 2020 expected over weekend

The flat surf so far in 2020 is about to change this weekend as strong high pressure increases easterly windswell and boosts temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Thursday afternoon marks the start of increasing easterly winds that continue through Saturday.

The biggest chest to head high surf is Saturday followed by clean wast to chest swell Sunday and Monday Jan 12-13th.

A strong 1041Mb ridge builds over the mid-Atlantic Friday and Saturday as a cold front enters the Florida Panhandle Saturday. SE winds 15-20 mph Saturday turn light and offshore westerly Sunday morning.

Thursday January 9: Surf 1’ building to 2′ 7 second Wind: East winds 10-15

Friday January 10: Surf 2-3' 8 second Wind: SE 15

Saturday January 11 Surf 3-4’ Choppy 9 second SSE 15-20

Sunday January 12: Surf 3' 10 second Wind: SW 5-8 mph afternoon sea breeze

Monday January 13: Surf 2-3' 11 second Wind: SW/SE 10 mph afternoon sea breeze

Tuesday January 14: Surf fades to 2′ with long period swell