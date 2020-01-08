Jacket weather today, Richard says open window weather tomorrow

A chilly morning followed by a cool sunny afternoon. Enjoy theses seasonal temperatures while they last as we'll begin a string of warm and wet days ahead. An onshore flow today will become more easterly tonight and tomorrow as high pressure slides east. A strengthening cold front is developing west which will lead to a breezy Thursday inland and over our local waters.

Today: Sunny and seasonal. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s across southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. Wind N/NE 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly clear skies with patchy fog will start your day along with wake up temperatures in the upper 30s to 40s inland, 40s along the Golden Isles for southeast Georgia, lower 40s to low 50s for northeast Florida. Becoming partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s area wide. Wind ESE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Another cold front will approach late Friday with showers, possible storms lingering this weekend.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 39

8 am 41

9 am 46

11 am 56

Noon 60

3 pm 64

5 pm 61

8 pm 53

10 pm 51

Sunrise: 7:24 am

Sunset: 5:43 pm