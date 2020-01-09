Amazing weather pictures from space
Satellite images capture awesome 2019 events
A new year is upon us and the weather events to unfold will likely be just as interesting from a space view as in 2019.
Many of the images below were captured from a satellite over 22-thousand miles up in space showcasing a year filled with fires, hurricanes, and interesting atmospheric cloud processes.
It was a year of record-breaking tropical cyclones—in both the Atlantic and Pacific.
Many parts of the globe were ravaged by wildfires in 2019 including fires that burned north of San Francisco.
NOAA’s new cutting-edge satellite, GOES-17, became operational in 2019 which captured winter marine stratus clouds trapped by an inversion around the big island of Hawaii.
Residents of the Southern Hemisphere were treated to a rare total solar eclipse on July 2, 2019. In this loop, NOAA’s GOES-16 satellite is tracking the Moon’s shadow across the Southern Pacific and South America.
On August 26, 2019, NOAA’s GOES-16 satellite watched as one of the largest dust plumes of the year blew over the Atlantic Ocean from the Sahara Desert.
