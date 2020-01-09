Get ready for a record breaking “January thaw” Jacksonville!

JACKSONVILLE, FL – The theory to a “January thaw” is such that after winter, where weeks and weeks of cold/freezing temperatures occur, suddenly, temperatures warm quickly. This seems to be what the Eastern United States will experience the next 10 days.

Including Jacksonville.

Forecast models are suggesting that Jacksonville will see daytime highs from Saturday until next Thursday around 80° each and every day. These numbers are right there near their daily record high temperatures (for these particular January days). These records cover 150 January’s here in Jacksonville.

Yep, this will be quite the stretch of warm temperatures.

But, they will not be perfect, super sunny, super warm and super dry days. We will unfortunately be contending with clouds, showers and even the possibility (late Saturday night) of a few thunderstorms. The most likely area to see these heavy storms will be west of Jacksonville from I-75 through the Panhandle of Florida.

These storms will start over Eastern Texas and Louisiana, in those areas, the may see widespread severe storms and possible tornadoes on Friday night into Saturday morning. They will weaken as they move closer to Jacksonville late Saturday and Sunday morning.