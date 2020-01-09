Jackets this morning, flip flops this afternoon

Becoming breezy as as high pressure moves east and a low pressure system approaches from the west. Expect warmer temperatures with increasing clouds and rain chances as our flow from the east-southeast lingers for the next several days. Rain chances for return Friday with the highest chances Saturday night, Sunday morning. For today a warm afternoon under partly cloudy skies with an increasing onshore flow from the south.

Today: Partly cloudy and warm. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s along our area beaches with low 70s for our inland areas. Wind ESE 10-15 mph. Slight chance of showers possible along our coastal zones late tonight, early Friday.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of coastal showers early and then again late Friday night. Patchy fog with above average wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s across southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. Partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the 70s area wide. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Increasing rain chances late Saturday through Sunday afternoon.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 36

8 am 39

9 am 47

11 am 64

Noon 68

3 pm 72

5 pm 70

8 pm 65

10 pm 64

Sunrise: 7:23 am

Sunset: 5:43 pm