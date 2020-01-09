Patchy inland frost Thursday morning, chilly elsewhere, before a big-time January warm-up

At midnight, Thursday morning, we were getting a few reports of patchy inland frost along US301. Most of us will not deal with that, but will be dealing will one more really chilly start. Most areas will wake-up to temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Then, the sunrises and all that changes as our winds will be easterly then southeasterly the next few days. The impact will be huge. Afternoon highs will be in the 70s at first then the 80s for many days. All that starts this Saturday.

Rain chances will be low until Friday afternoon. Onshore southeasterly winds will push onshore clouds and a few scattered showers. These will be mainly isolated to scattered leaving the vast majority of us dry, but with more clouds than the super blues skies and sunshine we will see today.

So, layer up your clothes as you head out the door this morning and expect to peel them off as the day wears on, we will top out in the mid 70s later this afternoon.

Milder afternoon temperatures will "pop" the Gaughan Gauge