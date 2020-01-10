Cloudy and warm, Richard says more to come this weekend

Isolated to widely scattered coastal showers are possible today under the increasing southeast flow. Above normal afternoon highs continue with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Cloudy skies with showers as a frontal system moves into our area Saturday night and then stalling through the middle of next week.

Today: Cloudy and warm with showers possible. Afternoon highs in the 70s to near 80s inland, lower 70s along the beaches. Showers possible along our coastal zones this morning then inland this afternoon, 20-30 percent. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Showers, with isolated storms will increase late Saturday, 20-30 percent. Cloudy skies with above normal temperatures. Patchy fog with morning temperatures in the low to mid 60s across southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s inland, 70s along our sandy shores. Wind SE 15-20 mph.

Sunday: Cloudy to partly cloudy skies with showers, storms possible. Southeast Georgia will have better rain chances under cloudy skies, 30-50 percent. Rain chances across northeast Florida 30-40 percent. Above normal temperatures will start and finish the day. Wake up temperatures in the 60s area wide, with afternoon highs in the 70s for southeast Georgia, 70s to low 80s across northeast Florida. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: A stalling frontal boundary will keep our area under partly cloudy to cloudy skies with above normal temperatures through most of next week.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 59

8 am 61

9 am 63

11 am 69 - 20%

Noon 72 - 20%

3 pm 76 - 20%

5 pm 74 - 20%

8 pm 70

10 pm 69

Sunrise: 7:23 am

Sunset: 5:44 pm