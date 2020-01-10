TGIF! Jacksonville is waking up to much milder conditions and a small threat of showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Beautiful early morning on Friday. As you head into work and school (in the pre-dawn hours) the moon will be bright and beautiful. Plus, temperatures will be much milder than they have been all week.

No need to layer-up when preparing for Friday’s weather. Instead of starting off in the 30s, temperatures will start about 20° milder, in the 50s. Nice!

Friday looks rather nice, but not perfect.

There is a chance of a brief shower, especially during the afternoon hours. Southeasterly onshore winds will be pushing onshore clouds and a few of these clouds may produce a few showers. At this time, it is expected that these will not last more than 5-10 minutes and impact only a handful of people.

These clouds will also keep afternoon highs from rising to 80° (or higher), Expect afternoon highs in the mid 70s inland and around 72° at area beaches. Winds will be up to 15 mph.

From there, temperatures will continue to remain rather warm (especially for January, where the normal low is 41°). Sunrise temperatures on Saturday will start around 65° and with more sunshine on Saturday, see highs around 80°.

The record highs is 82° for Saturday, it is unlikely we will break this high temperature, we will come close though.

Saturday night will see warm temperatures, building clouds and some showers late at night and into early Sunday.

These showers/rains will be what's left of some of the anticipated severe storms that happen well west of Jacksonville on Friday.

Sunday may start off with clouds and a few showers, but sunshine will develop and afternoon highs will once again reach to 80, or higher.

The heat beat continues from there...

Although it will be very nice today, Friday, there will be a few brief showers possible.