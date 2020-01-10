77ºF

Winter goes on vacation

Potential for several record warm days ahead for Jacksonville

Mark Collins, Meteorologist

Winter it taking a pause in Jacksonville

Get set for mild temperatures over the span of several days which may result in several record warm days.

Cold is on hold until January 20th based on the forecast models which show above average temperatures each day in the mid 70s to low low 80s.

This pattern will challenge January all time records in Jacksonville which rainge in the low 80s.

A persistent ridge of high pressure stays strong and locked over the southeast United States preventing the intrusion of cold air.

Records listed for Jacksonville over the next week:

DATERECORDFORECAST TEMP
Saturday January 1183°82°
Sunday January 1282°84°
Monday January 1382°81°
Tuesday January 1481°82°
Wednesday January 1583°83°
Thursday January 1582°81°
Friday January 1780°75°

