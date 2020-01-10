Winter goes on vacation
Potential for several record warm days ahead for Jacksonville
Winter it taking a pause in Jacksonville
Get set for mild temperatures over the span of several days which may result in several record warm days.
Cold is on hold until January 20th based on the forecast models which show above average temperatures each day in the mid 70s to low low 80s.
This pattern will challenge January all time records in Jacksonville which rainge in the low 80s.
A persistent ridge of high pressure stays strong and locked over the southeast United States preventing the intrusion of cold air.
Records listed for Jacksonville over the next week:
|DATE
|RECORD
|FORECAST TEMP
|Saturday January 11
|83°
|82°
|Sunday January 12
|82°
|84°
|Monday January 13
|82°
|81°
|Tuesday January 14
|81°
|82°
|Wednesday January 15
|83°
|83°
|Thursday January 15
|82°
|81°
|Friday January 17
|80°
|75°
