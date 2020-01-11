Near record breaking warmth moves in this weekend

We’re off to a mild start Saturday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s low 70s and overcast skies in control.

By lunchtime temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 70s with partly cloudy skies, winds out of the south at 10-15 mph, and a 20% chance for a stray shower.

High temperatures Saturday afternoon will sit in the low 80s across much of northeast Florida and southeast Georgia with our coastal locations sitting a little cooler in the mid to upper 70s.

The strong cold front that’s positioned across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama will continue to push east bringing severe weather to portions of the southeast and Florida Panhandle. The main line of storms will weaken before reaching southeast Georgia Saturday night, and will dissipate before reaching the first coast. The front will stall and then push north leaving the News4Jax viewing area on the warm side of the front with little to no rain.

This leaves northeast Florida and southeast Georgia with southerly flow and temperatures in the upper 70s low 80s through the weekend.

We’ll start off next week with a similar pattern, mix of sun and clouds, spotty rain chances, and temperatures in the low 80s.