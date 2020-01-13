Spring like temperatures, Richard says a warm week ahead

Dense fog will start the day as a warm, moist flow from the south will bring fog inland and over our coastal waters. Light mist, drizzle and a shower is possible as the damp air lingers through 9am. A few showers are also possible this afternoon across northeast Florida and southeast Georgia this afternoon. High pressure will build today and tomorrow. Near record highs continue through most of the week.

Today: Near record highs under partly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs in the low 80s inland, mid to upper 70s along our beaches. Wind S/SE 5-10 mph. Showers possible, 20 percent.

RECORD HIGHS

Jacksonville 82/2005

Gainesville 86/1932

Craig Airport 81/2013

Alma 81/2013

St. Simons Island 83/1972

Tuesday: Above normal temperatures continue with near record levels. Patchy to dense morning fog inland and along our beaches with wake up temperatures in the 60s area wide. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for southeast Georgia, low 80s inland northeast Florida, upper 70s along our beaches. Wind SW/S 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: A warm work week ahead before a weak front approaches Friday, this weekend.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 69

8 am 71

9 am 73

11 am 77

Noon 79

3 pm 81

5 pm 80

8 pm 70

10 pm 68

Sunrise: 7:23 am

Sunset: 5:46 pm