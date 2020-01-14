Warm, humid with record highs

High pressure east of Florida will keep the wet front to our north through Wednesday. The weakening cold front will approach from the northwest Thursday as high pressure slips away. Another ridge of high pressure will build northeast of the area Thursday night into Friday with increasing onshore wind. Temperatures will trend above normal through the weekend.

Today: Near record highs under cloudy skies. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s inland southeast Georgia, Low 80s across interior northeast Florida with 70s along our beaches. Wind S/SW 5-10 mph.

RECORD HIGHS TODAY

Record Forecast

Jacksonville 81/2013 82

Gainesville 84/1947 82

Craig Airport 82/2013 81

Alma 80/2013 79

St Simons Isl 78/1950 75

Wednesday: Near record highs continue. Patchy morning fog with wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to 60s area wide. Becoming partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for southeast Georgia, low 80s inland northeast Florida, 70s along our beaches. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Above normal temperatures with a slight chance of showers developing Thursday, Friday.

Hourly Forecast

Noon 78

3 pm 82

5 pm 80

8 pm 69

10 pm 67

Sunset: 5:47 pm