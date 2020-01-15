Near record warmth today, winter returns next week

High pressure will slip southeast of the area today which will keep our wind light as an offshore flow through tonight. This will lead to areas of fog possible inland and along the sandy shores. Thursday, a weak cold front will push through the area with increasing wind from the north around 15 to 20 mph. Showers possible Thursday afternoon through late night. Partly cloudy and cooler Friday with a stronger cold front is expected this weekend.

Today: Near record highs again today. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s inland southeast Georgia, Low 80s across inland northeast Florida with 70s along our beaches. Wind W/SW 5-10 mph.

RECORD HIGHS TODAY

Record Forecast

Jacksonville 83/1989 83

Gainesville 83/1989 82

Craig Airport 82/2013 81

Alma 81/2013 79

St Simons Isl 80/1989 77

Thursday: Near record highs with afternoon, evening showers. Patchy fog inland and along our beaches with wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to 60s area wide. Becoming cloudy with showers developing over southeast Georgia late morning, after noon for northeast Florida and lingering after sunset. Highs in the upper 70s for southeast Georgia, upper 70s to low 80s for inland northeast Florida, low to mid 70s along our beaches. Wind NW/NE 10-15 mph.

Pollen: 6.6 Sniffling, sneezing? Maple, Elm and Juniper may be doing it.

Looking ahead: A stronger cold front will push through this weekend with much cooler temperatures expected early next week.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 61

8 am 63

9 am 66

11 am 75

Noon 78

3 pm 82

5 pm 80

8 pm 70

10 pm 68

Sunrise: 7:23 am

Sunset: 5:48 pm