SpaceX launch Saturday morning is going to be a rocket failure

Sitting on top of the Falcon 9 rocket at Pad 39A of NASA’s Kennedy Space Center will be the Crew Dragon capsule set take two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station.

But this launch set for 8 a.m. January 18th will be an uncrewed demonstration to test the in-flight abort features of the capsule in the unlikely event of a rocket launch problem.

It will be the last major rehearsal before astronauts ride to the ISS.

This test will be critical to see if SpaceX’s Crew Dragon can safely eject from the Falcon 9 rocket.

Eight SuperDracos engines, will jettison the Crew Dragon about a minute and a half after liftoff.

Four parachutes will deploy as it falls to the Atlantic ocean in a process that should last about 12 minutes.

The Falcon 9 is expected to aerodynamically break up offshore over the Atlantic Ocean.

Clouds over Jacksonville are expected to increase Saturday morning obscuring views of the rocket from north Florida.

Weather may cause a delay. The abort test has a four-hour launch window.

A 30% chance for showers and east winds gusting to 18 mph may further hamper the launch at Cape Canaveral Saturday.