Near record highs with late day showers

Dense Fog for inland areas through 9 am. An area of low pressure dragging a cold front will sweep into southeast Georgia by this afternoon and the toward northeast Florida by late afternoon, early evening. Expect scattered showers along and ahead and along the front. Consider this a start to a pattern change. Record breaking highs will return to near seasonal temperatures Friday before a stronger front pushes through this weekend, reminding us that we are still in Winter.

Today: Near record highs ahead of late day showers. Afternoon highs in the low 80s across southeast Georgia and inland northeast Florida with upper 70s along our beaches. Wind W/NW 5-10 mph. Rain chances 30-40 percent with slightly better chances across southeast Georgia.

RECORD HIGHS TODAY

Record Forecast

Jacksonville 84/1947 82

Gainesville 84/1950 82

Craig Airport 82/2013 82

Alma 82/2013 80

St Simons Isl 80/1974 78

Friday: The first of our pattern changes comes with near seasonal temperatures under clearing skies. Wake up temperatures under clearing skies in the upper 40s to low 50s across southeast Georgia, 50s for northeast Florida. Afternoon highs under partly cloudy skies in the 60s to low 70s area wide. Breezy NE wind 15-20 mph.

Pollen: 5.8 Sneezing burns about one calorie. It's not allergies, it's a workout! Maple, Elm and Juniper are the leafy culprits.

Looking ahead: Warming up Saturday and Sunday ahead of a strong cold front. Use these pleasant temperatures to get your plants ready for freezing temperatures ealy next week.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 61

8 am 63

9 am 69

11 am 76

Noon 79

3 pm 83 - 20%

5 pm 81 - 30%

8 pm 66 - 20%

10 pm 63 - 20%

Sunrise: 7:23 am

Sunset: 5:49 pm