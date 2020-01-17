Breezy and cool today, Richard says much colder temperatures on the way

Gusty northeast wind today with a wind advisory in effect through 7pm for our coastal zones. A cold front is heading south of the area this morning as high pressure strengthens to our north. This is the perfect pattern for windy conditions. A calmer Saturday as high pressure weakens as it moves over the east. Another front will push through our area late Saturday through Sunday. Wind will start from the southwest then turning northwest. Rain is expected Sunday as the front moves through. High pressure returns next week with much colder temperatures to follow.

Today: Increasing northeasterly flow with near seasonal afternoon highs. Northeast wind 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s across southeast Georgia, 60s across northeast Florida, Wind will subside after sunset as temperatures turn chilly.

Saturday: Wind switches to the south bringing partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures. Wake up temperatures in the 40s to low 50s across southeast Georgia. Afternoon highs in the 70s inland, upper 60s to low 70s along our sandy shores. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Becoming cloudy with showers, areas of rain, 50-70 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the 60s to low 70s. Turning chilly overnight as showers move south.

Pollen: 7.0! Breezy and dry means lots of pollen. Maple, Elm and Juniper. Gesundheit!

Looking ahead: Much colder temperatures Tuesday, Wednesday. Nice temperatures Saturday to get your pets, plants and pipes ready for the freezing temperatures.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 59

8 am 60

9 am 61

11 am 62

Noon 62

3 pm 62

5 pm 59

8 pm 56

10 pm 56

Sunrise: 7:23 am

Sunset: 5:49 pm