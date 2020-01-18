A comfortable start to our weekend; Cold front arrives Sunday

Happy Saturday!

We’re starting off our morning with temperatures ranging from the mid 60s along the coast and upper 40s inland.

Throughout the day we can expect a mix of sun and clouds, winds out of the south at 10-15 mph, and mild temperatures. Afternoon highs will reach the low 70s inland and upper 60s along the coast and southeast Georgia.

More clouds will move in tonight as we prepare for our next cold front. Temperatures will remain mild in the mid to low 60s ahead of the front.

Early Sunday morning a brief line of showers pushes in from the northwest into southeastern Georgia. This line of rain will push through our area during the morning hours. They should be offshore or south of us by lunchtime. Rainfall totals will be light, around .10″ to .25″. After the showers push through, expect cloudy skies shifting from southwest to northwest between 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be cool, topping out in the mid to upper 60s across southeast Georgia and low 70 across northeast Florida.

Sunday night begins our cool down. Expect mostly cloudy skies and lows sinking into the low 40s upper 30s.

For Martin Luther King, Jr day on Monday expect sunny skies and chilly temperatures. We will top out in the upper 50s, with no chances for showers and low humidity.

Monday night our temperatures sink into the mid to low 30s with inland freezes expected.

Tuesday starts out near or at freezing and only warm up into the low 50s for a daytime high. It will be mostly sunny and breezy.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning we will get down into the mid 30s, with inland areas possibly brushing freezing.

Wednesday will be breezy, sunny, and chilly with temperatures topping out in the upper 50s.

Thursday starts out in the mid 40s with a few clouds. Afternoon temperatures will work into the mid 60s despite the breezy conditions.

Friday will be cloudy with a chance for isolated showers, but not as chilly. Expect to wake up around 50° and warm up to around 70°. There is a 30% chance for you to see the rain.