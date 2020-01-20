You will need an extra blanket, Richard says pets. plants too

Strong high pressure will build to our north today bringing in cold air for the start of the week. Temperatures will average below normal during all day parts through Wednesday. Windy conditions expected through midweek with north/northeast wind around 10-15 mph with occasional gust today, strengthening Tuesday, Wednesday with gust to around 30 mph. Freeze Warning for mainly inland areas expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today: Sunny, chilly and breezy today. Afternoon highs in the upper 40s to low 50s across southeast Georgia, 50s across northeast Florida. Wind N 10-15 mph. Freeze warning tonight, protect the pets, plants and check exposed pipes in the well inland areas of northeast Florida, southeast Georgia.

Tuesday: Waking up to an inland Freeze Warning. Freezing temperatures along with windy conditions will make for a bitterly cold start. Morning lows in the 20s to low 30s inland southeast Georgia, 20s to 30s for northeast Florida, beaches mid to upper 30s. Afternoon highs in the upper 40s to low 50s area wide. Wind N 15-25, gusts to 30 plus. Another Freeze Warning overnight through Wednesday morning.

Pollen: 6.1 - Breezy and dry means pollen. Maple, Alder, Elm and Juniper.

Looking ahead: Warmer weather will bring increasing rain chances by week's end.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 38

8 am 40

9 am 42

11 am 48

Noon 50

3 pm 53

5 pm 50

8 pm 41

10 pm 39

Sunrise: 7:22 am

Sunset: 5:52 pm