It’s an extra large hot drink kind of day

A weak front will slip through our area from the southeast bring a reinforcing shot of cold air this evening and tonight. Added to the second shot of ice cold air is an increasing northerly flow with wind around 15 - 25 mph with with gusts up to 35 mph for coastal zones, 10 - 20 mph west of the River. Partly cloudy skies as the front moves through with minor windchill values through the afternoon. Another Freeze Warning tonight through early Wednesday morning.

Today: Sunny, chilly and breezy today. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s across southeast Georgia, upper 40s to low 50s for northeast Florida. Wind N 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph will keep a wind chill through the day. Freeze Warning tonight, protect the pets, plants and check exposed pipes in the well inland areas of northeast Florida, southeast Georgia.

Wednesday: Waking up to another inland Freeze Warning. Freezing temperatures along with windy conditions will make for a cold start. Morning lows in the upper 20s to low 30s inland southeast Georgia, upper 20s to 30s for northeast Florida, beaches mid to upper 30s. Afternoon highs in the low 50s area wide. Wind N 15-25, gusts to 30 plus. Skies will become cloudy overnight and early Thursday.

Pollen: 5.2 - Maple, Alder, Elm and Juniper.

Looking ahead: Temperatures will increase late this week with increasing clouds and showers.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 32

8 am 35

9 am 37

11 am 44

Noon 46

3 pm 49

5 pm 46

8 pm 38

10 pm 36

Sunrise: 7:22 am

Sunset: 5:53 pm