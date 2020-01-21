Winter Gale blows in big cold surf

A powerful gale dropping to 990 mb will spin up northeast of the Bahamas Wednesday increasing winds to 40 mph offshore NEFLA with gusts to 30 at the coast. Surf will build overhead with blown-out conditions before cleaning up Thursday.

Large 40 kts. fetch pointed at JAX.

Friday morning marks the best day for chest high surf with good form and power with light winds.

Friday is the biggest with solid NE head high swell.

Saturday will be offshore wind all day with 2-3. Clean peelers.

Offshore winds around 10 mph.

Sunday drops 1-2’ best for longboards with a linger 13 second swell.

Wednesday January 22: Surf 5-6’’ 9 seconds, blown out. Wind: NE 25-30

Thursday January 23: Surf 3-5′ 8 seconds, north windswell. Wind: N 20

Friday January 24 Surf 3-4’ 11 seconds, cleaning up. Wind: S10

Saturday January 25: Surf 2-3′ 13 seconds, clean. Wind: W 12 mph

Sunday January 26: Surf 2′ 12 seconds, Clean. Wind: NW 12

Monday January 27: Surf 2′ 12 seconds, Clean. Wind: NW 10