Winter Gale blows in big cold surf
Waves linger into weekend
A powerful gale dropping to 990 mb will spin up northeast of the Bahamas Wednesday increasing winds to 40 mph offshore NEFLA with gusts to 30 at the coast. Surf will build overhead with blown-out conditions before cleaning up Thursday.
Friday morning marks the best day for chest high surf with good form and power with light winds.
Saturday will be offshore wind all day with 2-3. Clean peelers.
Sunday drops 1-2’ best for longboards with a linger 13 second swell.
Wednesday January 22: Surf 5-6’’ 9 seconds, blown out. Wind: NE 25-30
Thursday January 23: Surf 3-5′ 8 seconds, north windswell. Wind: N 20
Friday January 24 Surf 3-4’ 11 seconds, cleaning up. Wind: S10
Saturday January 25: Surf 2-3′ 13 seconds, clean. Wind: W 12 mph
Sunday January 26: Surf 2′ 12 seconds, Clean. Wind: NW 12
Monday January 27: Surf 2′ 12 seconds, Clean. Wind: NW 10
