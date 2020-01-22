Winter chill give way to cloudy skies, Richard says hang up the Jacket and grab and umbrella

Strengthening low pressure near the Bahamas will continue to pump cold air from the north today with strong gusty wind at times. A wind chill advisory will start the day with values as low as the upper teens and 20s across the region. Wind will average 10-15 mph inland and 15-20 mph along the coast. Partly cloudy today as the low slides east-southeast through the day and high pressure builds north. Cloudy skies with increasing rain chances Thursday and Friday.

Today: Sunny, chilly and breezy today. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s across the area. Wind N 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph will keep a wind chill through the day. Becoming cloudy tonight with warmer wake up temperatures.

Thursday: Cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers, mainly across our coastal zones, 30-40 percent. Near seasonal wake up temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s across inland southeast Georgia, 40s across inland northeast Florida with mid 40s to low 50s along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s for southeast Georgia, 60s across northeast Florida. Wind NE 10-15 mph.

Pollen: 5.4 - Maple, Alder, Elm and Juniper.

Looking ahead: Cloudy skies with showers and areas of light rain Thursday, Friday with near seasonal temperatures and ample sunshine this weekend.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 30

8 am 31

9 am 36

11 am 45

Noon 48

3 pm 52

5 pm 50

8 pm 49

10 pm 48

Sunrise: 7:21 am

Sunset: 5:54 pm