Warmer under cloudy skies, Richard says you may need an umbrella

High pressure to our north will slowly weaken as a weak warm front along our coast will lift north ahead of another system that will approach from the west tomorrow. Less wind today as the onshore flow weakens, but it will still bring coastal showers along our beaches and up to areas near and along highway 301. Afternoon highs will be a little warmer today across southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. Warmer temperatures with ample humidity will allow fog, some locally dense, to form overnight and early Friday. Cloudy skies continue Friday with showers and areas of light rain followed by clearing skies late.

Today: Cloudy and warmer with near seasonal afternoon highs with coastal showers. Showers possible through 6 pm along our beaches and up to highway 301, 30-40 percent. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s across southeast Georgia, 60s for northeast Florida. Wind NE 10-15 mph. Foggy conditions expected inland and along portions of our area beaches tomorrow, some may become locally dense.

Friday: A warmer, muggy start to the day, with locally dense fog possible. Wake up temperatures in the low to mid 50s across southeast Georgia, mid to upper 50s for northeast Florida. Showers possible from late morning through evening, with more coverage across southeast Georgia, 40-60 percent for southeast Georgia, 30-50 percent for northeast Florida, mainly north of I-10. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind SW 10-15 mph. Clearing skies with cooler overnight temperatures.

Pollen: 5.6 - Maple, Alder, Elm and Juniper.

Looking ahead: Sunny with seasonal temperatures this weekend with showers possible late Sunday.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 44 - 20%

8 am 46 - 20%

9 am 50 - 20%

11 am 59 - 30%

Noon 61 - 30%

3 pm 64 - 30%

5 pm 62 - 20%

8 pm 59 - 10%

10 pm 58 - 10%

Sunrise: 7:21 am

Sunset: 5:55 pm