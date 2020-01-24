Winter jackets to rain coats, Richard says you’ll need hoodies and sunglasses this weekend

Warm and damp today with a few rounds of showers from this morning through early evening as a cold front approaches from the west. A warm front will lift through our area

early with showers, mainly across southeast Georgia, and areas of dense fog area wide. Round two will develop late this afternoon into this evening ahead and along the cold front. Isolated thunderstorms are possible as the front pushes through the viewing circle. Showers will fade around sunset followed by clearing skies tonight. Sunny with seasonal temperatures through most of the weekend. Clouds return late Sunday with showers developing.

Friday: Showers from late morning through early evening, with more coverage across southeast Georgia, 40-60 percent for southeast Georgia, 30-40 percent for northeast Florida. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s across southeast Georgia, 70s across northeast Florida. Wind SW 10-15 mph. Clearing skies with cooler overnight temperatures.

Saturday: Waking up to clearing skies and seasonal temperatures. Morning lows in the 40s for southeast Georgia, 40s to low 50s across northeast Florida. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s across southeast Georgia, 60s area wide south of the state line. Wind WNW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: A chilly start to the day under clear skies with wake up temperatures in the 30s to low 40s for southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. Offshore flow continues with wind NW 5-10 mph. Sunny skies and afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s for Georgia and northeast Florida. Cloudy skies will develop late with a chance of showers developing after midnight.

Pollen: 3.4 - Maple, Alder, Elm and Juniper.

Looking ahead: Cloudy start to the week with showers developing, cooler to near seasonal temperatures continue.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 56 - 20%

8 am 58 - 20%

9 am 61 - 20%

11 am 68 - 20%

Noon 71 - 30%

3 pm 75 - 30%

5 pm 73 - 30%

8 pm 65 - 20%

10 pm 63 - 10%

Sunrise: 7:21 am

Sunset: 5:56 pm